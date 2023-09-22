Senior PO politician attacked in Katowice

The attacker, apparently, called Borys Budka names, shoved him, and "smashed" his phone.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Borys Budka, the head of the Civic Coalition (KO) parliamentary caucus, was attacked in the southern city of Katowice on Friday morning

Lukasz Borkowski, a Civic Platform councillor from Katowice, told PAP that the attack took place in the Galeria Katowicka shopping centre.

The attacker, apparently, called Budka names, shoved him, and “smashed” his phone.

“Currently, Borys Budka is giving evidence at the police station. It seems that the perpetrator has probably been traced, we are waiting to see how things evolve,” Borkowski said.

Speaking about the attack on Friday afternoon Budka said that “fortunately, there was no tragedy and fortunately, the police quickly identified the perpetrator and he was caught red-handed.”

He also accused Jaroslaw Kaczynsk, the leader of the govering Law and Justice party, of bearing partial responsibility for the attack.

“Jaroslaw Kaczynski attacks opposition politicians,” he said, and “unfortunately the people who follow him take his words literally.”

“If you do not stop with your sick language of hatred and do not stop attacking Donald Tusk and the people of the Civic Coalition, it will end in a tragedy.”