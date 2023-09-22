Defence minister says another delivery of RAK mortars completed

Mariusz Blaszczak: We are effectively increasing the potential of the Polish Army.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The Polish Army has taken delivery of another consignment of RAK mortars, Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, wrote on social media.

“We are not slowing down in the transfer of Polish weapons to our soldiers,” the minister wrote on X. “Today we delivered more RAK mortars to the 21st Podhale Rifle Brigade. This is the 13th tranche of self-propelled mortars for the Polish Armed Forces. We are effectively increasing the potential of the Polish Army.”

The RAK is a self-propelled 120 mm mortar, designed and manufactured by Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW).