Poland 2050 party will not privatise state firms says leader

Szymon Holownia: Our priority is not privatisation but putting the situation in order at State Treasury companies.

Artur Reszko/PAP

Szymon Holownia, leader of centre-right opposition party Poland 2050, has said his party will not privatise state-owned energy conglomerate the Orlen Group or banks PKO BP or Pekao SA if elected.

Holownia’s comments followed a statement by Ryszard Petru, a candidate of the Third Way coalition of which Poland 2050 is a part, in which he said Orlen, PKO BP and Pekao SA should be privatised.

“That is a private opinion,” Holownia told private radio station Radio Zet. “We are absolutely not of the opinion that these companies should be privatised at the moment.”

Holownia added that he had talked to Petru on the matter.

“I drew his attention to the fact that if he is a part of the Third Way, then although I respect his views, even though I do not agree with all of them, greater cohesion is sometimes needed.”

The Poland 2050 leader went on to say that the Third Way was in agreement on its policy on state-owned companies.

“I am the leader of Poland 2050, one of the leaders of the Third Way,” he said. “Our party has expressed a clear position on the matter. Our priority is not privatisation but putting the situation in order at State Treasury companies.”

Holownia explained that this would involve “expelling nepotists from State Treasury companies and making it the treasury of the state rather than of a political party.”Poland goes to the ballot box for a general election on October 15.