Westinghouse, Bechtel partner for Poland’s first nuclear power plant

US companies Westinghouse and Bechtel have signed a consortium agreement to build Poland’s first nuclear power plant, the companies have announced.

The agreement envisages a formal partnership between the two companies in the design and construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant to be built at the seaside location of Lubiatowo-Kopalino, and consist of three blocks using AP1000 reactors designed by Westinghouse.

The consortium is expected to sign an engineering services contract next week with Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe (PEJ), which is to be the investor and operator of the power plant.

The Polish government selected the Westinghouse AP1000 reactor technology for its first-ever nuclear energy programme in November 2022.

Poland expects to start construction on its first nuclear plant in 2026. The first block, with a capacity of about 1.25 GW, is to be commissioned in 2033. PEJ is currently waiting for the General Environmental Protection Authority (GDOS) to issue an environmental permit for the project.