Musical adaptation of Pawlikowski’s Oscar-nominated Cold War to premiere in London

The 2018 film directed by filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski chronicles the doomed love affair between two musicians played by Tomasz Kot and Joanna Kulig caught up in the harsh realities of postwar Europe.

Press materials

Poland’s Oscar-nominated romance ‘Cold War’ is to be adapted into a musical at the Almeida theatre in London.

The 2018 film directed by filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski chronicles the doomed love affair between two musicians played by Tomasz Kot and Joanna Kulig caught up in the harsh realities of postwar Europe.

Premiering at Cannes and getting three Academy Award nominations and four BAFTA nominations, the film was regarded as one of Poland’s best productions.

The new adaptation by writer Conor McPherson and the Almeida’s artistic director Rupert Goold will feature music by renowned artist Elvis Costello (pictured) alongside traditional Polish folk songs and choral works.J.C. Hidalgo/PAP

Now the new adaptation by writer Conor McPherson and the Almeida’s artistic director Rupert Goold will feature music by renowned artist Elvis Costello alongside traditional Polish folk songs and choral works.

Goold said: “When I first saw Paweł Pawlikowski’s film Cold War, I was swept away by its beauty, passion and style.

The new production will star Anya Chalotra, renowned for her role in “The Witcher,” as Zula. Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media/PAP

Luke Thallon, directed by Goold in Peter Morgan’s “Patriots,” will portray pianist lover, Wiktor. united agents

“Its theatricality struck me as ripe for a stage adaption. So, I’m incredibly excited to be presenting Conor McPherson’s adaptation, with music by Elvis Costello.”

Known for its vision to propel the next generation of British theatre creatives to stardom and housing world premieres, the Almeida theatre has housed acclaimed productions over the years including West End hits The Doctor and Summer & Smoke.

The new production will star Anya Chalotra, renowned for her role as Yennefer in the TV fantasy series “The Witcher,” as Zula.

Opposite her, Luke Thallon, directed by Goold in Peter Morgan’s “Patriots,” will portray her pianist lover, Wiktor.

Adding to the star-studded cast is Elliot Levey, an Olivier Award winner for his outstanding performance in Rebecca Frecknall’s West End production of “Cabaret” in 2022.

Premiering at Cannes and getting three Academy Award nominations and four BAFTA nominations, the film was regarded as one of Poland’s best productions. Pictured L-R: Tomasz Kot, Paweł Pawlikowski, Joanna Kulig. Loic Thebaud/PAP

Further castings are to be announced.

The Cold War musical is scheduled to run from November 2023 to January 2024.

To read more about the Mazowsze folk song and dance ensemble which featured as the backstory for the Cannes-winning cinema hit, click HERE