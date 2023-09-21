Most expensive coin ever sold in Poland is auctioned for jaw-dropping PLN 3.24 million in just one minute

Considered one of the rarest royal coins in the world, the legendary 50-ducat coin of Zygmunt III Vaza minted at the Crown Mint in Bydgoszcz went for a staggering PLN 3.24 million in the lightning-fast audition at the Raffles Hotel in Warsaw.

One minute was all that was needed for a coin from the 17th century to break the record for the most expensive coin ever sold in Poland.

Something of a Holy Grail among coin collectors, the solid gold whopper is almost seven cm in diameter and weighs nearly 175 grams.

Measuring seven cm in diameter and weighing nearly 175 grams, the coin features a bust of King Zygmunt III Vaza wearing armour, on which there is a chain with the jewel of the Order of the Golden Fleece.Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Niemczyk Michał

Auctioneer Michał Niemczyk said: “Viewing the coin under magnification, one can see details smaller than half a millimetre, which gives an idea of how labour-intensive it must have been to make the stamps themselves to strike the obverse and reverse.”

It also features the date 1621, the artist’s initials and the inscription SIGISMVNDVS III D G POLONIAE ET SVECIAE REX, which means: Sigismund III by God’s grace king of Poland and Sweden.

Meanwhile, the reverse features a Polish-Swedish shield decorated with rich ornaments.