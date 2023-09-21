Poland carrying out only arms supply deals previously agreed with Ukraine

Piotr Mueller said that series of absolutely unacceptable statements and diplomatic gestures had been made by Kyiv.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland is only carrying out arms and ammunition supplies to Ukraine that were earlier agreed to in contracts between the two countries, the Polish government spokesman told PAP on Thursday.

Piotr Mueller said a “series of absolutely unacceptable statements and diplomatic gestures” had been made by Kyiv.

“There is no acceptance in Poland for that sort of unjustified action,” Mueller said.

“In the context of questions about the supply of arms and ammunition, I can tell you that Poland is carrying out only earlier-agreed deliveries of ammunition and weaponry,” Mueller told PAP. “These include those resulting from contracts signed with Ukraine. These are, among others, the biggest foreign contract signed by the Polish defence industry since 1989 – for the supply of ‘Krab’ self-propelled Howitzers.”

Mueller added that an international aid hub continued to function in Poland.

“We remind you that in the first months of the war, Poland supplied tanks, armoured vehicles, planes, and ammunition that were key to preventing Russia from attacking Ukraine and potentially other EU countries – including Poland,” Mueller said. “In the first months of the war, when other EU countries talked about support, Poland consistently helped repel Russia’s attack.”

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, told the private TV channel Polsat News on Wednesday that Poland was no longer carrying out arms supplies to Ukraine.

“We are no longer transferring weaponry to Ukraine, we are now arming ourselves with the most modern weapons,” Morawiecki said, adding that the government was investing in the modernisation and rapid armament of Poland’s armed forces with a view to them soon becoming among the strongest in Europe.

“If you want to defend yourself, you have to have something to defend with,” Morawiecki said. “We adhere to that principle, that is why we have placed increased orders.”

The prime minister said that Poland was helping in the victory over the “Russian barbarian” but could not agree to any destabilisation of the Polish market by Ukrainian grain imports.

“Of course we will maintain the transit of Ukrainian goods,” he said. “Poland does not bear any costs due to that. On the contrary, it could be said that we earn from it.”

Morawiecki also said Poland would certainly not risk Ukraine’s security.

“Our (military supply – PAP) hub in Rzeszow, in agreement with the Americans and Nato, is fulfilling the same role the whole time as it has fulfilled and will fulfil,” he said.

He said he regretted that Ukrainian oligarchs had “pushed their grain onto the Polish market” with no regard to the effects that had on Polish farmers, which he said had depressed prices and led the government to introduce price guarantees and ultimately ban Ukrainian grain imports.