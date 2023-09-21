Polish, Israeli FMs talk Middle East peace process, German war reparations

Israeli and Polish foreign ministers, Eli Cohen and Zbigniew Rau

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Polish and Israeli foreign ministers have met in New York to discuss the Middle East peace process and war reparations from Germany for the crimes it committed in occupied Poland during WWII.

“The Middle East peace process and war reparations from Germany for the losses suffered by Poland during WWII were the subject of talks between the Polish and Israeli foreign ministers, Zbigniew Rau and Eli Cohen,” the Polish Foreign Ministry reported on X on Thursday.

Ministers Rau and Cohen met on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.