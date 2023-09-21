Retail sales down y/y, up m/m in August – stats office

GUS will report final second quarter GDP growth data on August 31.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s retail sales decreased in real terms by 2.7 percent year on year and rose by 2.8 percent month on month in August 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Thursday.

Economists polled by PAP expected August’s retail sales to fall in real terms by 3.6 percent year on year and to grow by 1.1 percent month on month.

In current prices, retail sales went up by 3.1 percent year on year.

According to GUS, retail prices went down by 4.0 percent year on year in July and rose by 1.9 percent month on month.