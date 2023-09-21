Ruling party leads in poll but not enough for parliamentary majority

In the CBOS poll 29 percent of respondents would vote for PiS, which compares to 33.2 percent in the IBRIS survey.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party might not secure a ruling majority in the October 15 general election despite likely winning the ballot, a new poll has shown.

The research, conducted by the United Surveys pollster for the RMF FM private radio station and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily, said the three opposition groupings with the most similar manifestos would together garner 46.9 percent of the vote.

The centre-right Third Way (a coalition of the Polish People’s Party and Poland 2050) could count on the support of 10.1 percent of the electorate with The New Left placing third with 9.8 percent support.

The far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party could count on 9.3 percent of the vote, the survey showed, with other groupings falling below the 5-percent threshold needed to take seats in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm.

RMF FM reported that in terms of seats, the opposition would secure 240 and the ruling party 219 if it formed a coalition with Confederation.