Poland stops sending weapons to Ukraine says PM

Instead of sending weapons to Ukraine, Poland is now defending itself with the most modern weapons, Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland is no longer sending weapons to Ukraine, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday.

The announcement came as Polish-Ukrainian relations come under strain owing to the extension of a ban by Warsaw on Ukrainian grain over concerns large quantities of it will hurt Polish farmers.

The spat, which has even resulted in the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw receiving an official summons to the Polish Foreign Ministry for a formal ticking off, has added grist to the generally warm relations between the two countries.

Speaking on private TV channel Polsat News, Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland was helping in the victory over the “Russian barbarian” but could not agree to any destablisation of the Polish market by Ukrainian grain imports.

“Of course we will maintain the transit of Ukrainian goods,” he said. “Poland does not bear any costs due to that. On the contrary, it could be said that we earn from it.”

Morawiecki also said Poland would certainly not risk Ukraine’s security.

“Our (military supply – PAP) hub in Rzeszow, in agreement with the Americans and Nato, is fulfilling the same role the whole time as it has fulfilled and will fulfil,” he said.

He said he regretted that Ukrainian oligarchs had “pushed their grain onto the Polish market” with no regard to the effects that had on Polish farmers, which he said had depressed prices and led the government to introduce price guarantees and ultimately ban Ukrainian grain imports.

Instead of sending weapons to Ukraine, Morawiecki said Poland was now “defending ourselves, with the most modern weapons.”

“If you want to defend yourself, you have to have something to defend with,” Morawiecki said. “We adhere to that principle, that is why we have placed increased orders.”