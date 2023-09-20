Scientist’s extraordinary photograph of ‘nuclear magnetic resonance tubes’ wins top competition

Founded by Chemistry Europe, a European association representing over 75,000 chemists, the magazine challenged the public to submit images that demonstrated their passion for chemistry.

Maciej Majdecki

A Polish scientist has beaten off stiff competition to claim first prize in an international photography competition organised by the prestigious ChemistryViews magazine.

Depicting a collection of NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) tubes that had undergone analysis, the spectacularly coloured image by Dr Maciej Majdecki from the Institute of Organic Chemistry wooed the editorial team with its ‘stunning beauty’.

Depicting a collection of NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) tubes that had undergone analysis, the spectacularly coloured image by Dr Maciej Majdecki from the Institute of Organic Chemistry wooed the editorial team with its ‘stunning beauty’.Maciej Majdecki

Speaking to ChemistryViews, Dr Majdecki said: “The true beauty and the astonishing variety of colours in these solutions can only be fully appreciated under a UV lamp.

“This is the captivating world of fluorescence that I have the privilege to witness daily and immortalise in my photographs.”

Founded by Chemistry Europe, a European association representing over 75,000 chemists, the magazine challenged the public to submit images that demonstrated their passion for chemistry.

Managing two social media accounts with a combined following of nearly 20,000, Dr Majdecki’s pictures have won him a cult fanbase.Maciej Majdecki

According to the guidelines, the magazine was looking for “visually stunning, interesting, creative, beautiful, or thought-provoking submissions.”

A postdoctoral chemist, Dr Majdecki currently engages in the synthesis of novel materials for organic electronics.

“The primary focus of my research lies in the intriguing field of singlet fission. A prominent group of organic compounds I’ve worked on extensively is acene derivatives,” he told the magazine.

Defined by their beautiful colours, and equally punchy descriptions, previously popular photos have come with titles such as ‘Oppenheimer v Barbie’, ‘Fluorescent Disco-Centrifuge’ and ‘Undefined Fume Hood Galaxy’.Maciej Majdecki

“These molecules exhibit extraordinary properties that can be harnessed to enhance the efficiency of solar cell systems.”

His line of work, however, has also provided an extra boon, that being the opportunity to photograph the results.

Dr Majdecki said: “The true beauty and the astonishing variety of colours in these solutions can only be fully appreciated under a UV lamp.”Maciej Majdecki

Managing two social media accounts with a combined following of nearly 20,000, Dr Majdecki’s pictures have won him a cult fanbase.

Defined by their beautiful colours, and equally punchy descriptions, previously popular photos have come with titles such as ‘Oppenheimer v Barbie’, ‘Fluorescent Disco-Centrifuge’ and ‘Undefined Fume Hood Galaxy’.