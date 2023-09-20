Warsaw’s ‘Avenue of a Thousand Trees’ nominated for prestigious green cities award after getting major facelift

Beating off completion from 14 other Polish city projects, Warsaw’s Ul. Kondratowicza was chosen for its transformation from a brutalist, 60-metre grey stretch of road with ‘numerous parking lots’ to a green ‘citizen haven’.

After extensive renovation a street in Warsaw dubbed the “Avenue of a Thousand Trees” has been chosen as the ‘best project in Poland’ to go forward to the prestigious Green Cities Europe Award 2023.

Beating off completion from 14 other Polish city projects, Warsaw’s Ul. Kondratowicza was chosen for its transformation from a brutalist, 60-metre grey stretch of road with ‘numerous parking lots’ to a green ‘citizen haven’.

Costing PLN 45 million, the facelift took a year to complete and in addition to having 1,000 trees, there are now over 130,000 bushes of various species, flower meadows, around 100 benches and numerous small squares for residents.

Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski said: “It has changed beyond recognition, becoming a modern, comprehensively rebuilt, green and friendly place for all users, a place with wide bicycle paths and relaxation areas with new benches.

“It is also safe here – thanks to LED streetlights and five additional new pedestrian crossings.

Beating off completion from 14 other Polish city projects, Warsaw's Ul. Kondratowicza was chosen for its transformation from a brutalist, 60-metre grey stretch of road with 'numerous parking lots' to a green 'citizen haven'. (Pictured before the renovation).Marcin Obara/PAP

“Residents took part in these changes by planting trees and shrubs here- and so did I -because we wanted the local community to actively participate in the revitalization of this street.”

Running since 2020, the Green cities Europe Award is given to projects which ambitious, inspiring and innovative green infrastructures projects.

Involving 13 European countries including Italy, Sweden, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Greece, the awards are given to projects in which ‘greenery plays a key role in creating the value of the investment’.

This year’s Award ceremony is to be held in Brussels around the 2nd half of October to the 1st half of November 2023.