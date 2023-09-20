Poles rank second in EU in terms hours worked per week, Eurostat says

In 2022, the average working week for people aged 20-64 in the EU was 37.5 hours. Meanwhile, according to Eurostat calculations, the average working week in Poland amounted to 40.4 hours.

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poles have taken the second place in the European Union in terms of the number of hours worked per week, EU’s statistics office has reported.

Greeks topped the ranking with 41.0 hours worked per week whereas Romania and Bulgaria followed Poland with 40.2 working hours weekly in each country.

The Netherlands had the shortest working week (33.2 hours), followed by Germany (35.3) and Denmark (35.4).