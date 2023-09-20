Mortgage moratorium will be extended throughout next year, PM says

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

The Polish government will prolong the existing mortgage moratorium to help borrowers cope with high interest rates but this time income criteria will be introduced, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has announced.

“We will apply income criteria, we do not want those who are more affluent… and can afford the repayments to benefit,” he told Polsat News private broadcaster on Wednesday.

He added that he had recommended developing income criteria that “will be fair and help Polish families.”

In July 2022, Poland passed a law allowing PLN mortgage borrowers to apply for mortgage moratorium for four months in 2022 and another four months in 2023, with no income criteria. During mortgage “vacation” months clients are exempt from both capital repayments and the cost of interest.