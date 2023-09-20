Poland’s industrial production falls y/y in August – stats office

Poland’s industrial output fell by 2.0 percent year on year in August 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Wednesday.

Month on month, industrial output increased by 1.0 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected August’s industrial production to fall by 1.7 percent year on year and to increase by 1.7 percent month on month.

Manufacturing prices fell by 2.8 percent year on year in August and grew by 0.1 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected August’s producer prices to drop by 2.5 percent year on year and to decline by 0.4 percent month on month.