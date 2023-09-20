Russia must be defeated in Ukraine war to guarantee peace, Duda says

Duda said that the point was to make sure "that Russia is not able legally to forcefully shift the borders in Europe," which, he added, "is a guarantee of peace in the future, also for the US."

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Western support for Ukraine must remain “steadfast” as this is the guarantee of peace in the future, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president has told the US TV broadcaster CNN.

“Russia can be stopped only if it is defeated, and it will be defeated when Ukraine pushes out the Russian army from the occupied territories, thanks to the help of the United States, thanks to the help of the West, and when it regains control over its internationally recognised borders. Only then will we be able to say that Russian imperialism was really defeated,” Duda said in an interview conducted in relation to his Tuesday speech at the UN General Assembly.

“There is no compromise solution,” he added.

Since the beginning of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Poland has been urging Nato partners to increase military aid for Kyiv, it was the first Nato country to send fighter jets to Ukraine, many months before the US made a similar decision, CNN wrote.

While acknowledging that corruption has long been a problem in the Ukrainian administration, nevertheless, Duda believes President Volodymyr Zelensky began to fight against it as soon as he took office in 2019, and concerns about corruption “should not hamper Western support to Ukraine’s military effort.”