Ukraine plans to ban imports of some goods from Poland

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv would introduce a ban on imports to Ukraine of "some categories of goods" from Poland.

Bogdan Cristel/PAP/EPA

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Tuesday that if Poland and Hungary fail to withdraw from their bans of the import of Ukrainian agri-products, Kyiv would introduce a ban on imports to Ukraine of “some categories of goods from these countries.”

The move comes in response to Warsaw’s decision to extend an embargo on the import of Ukrainian grain after the European Commission said last week it would not extend an EU ban beyond its September 15 expiry date.

Responding to Shmyhal’s announcement, Robert Telus, Poland’s agriculture minister, said Warsaw would not bow to pressure from Kyiv.

“It is purely and simply applying pressure,” he said. “We will not submit, because it is in the interests of Polish farmers, and that is the most important thing to us.”

Telus also cast doubt on the Ukrainian ban.

“I don’t think it will end like this,” he said.

The Polish government took a tough stance on imports of Ukrainian produce after farmers staged nationwide protests against what they said was a deluge of cheap Ukrainian goods that depressed local prices and made it difficult for them to sell their own produce. Poland still allows the transit of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products but keeps pressing the EU to invest more in transit infrastructure.