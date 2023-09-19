Polish factory, charity warehouse destroyed in Russian drone attack in Lviv

Ryszard Florek, the CEO of Fakro said: A rocket hit our factory in Ukraine. The plant is on fire.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A production hall owned by Polish windows manufacturer Fakro and a warehouse of the Caritas charity organisation were hit by Russian kamikaze drones during an attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Tuesday.

Ryszard Florek, the CEO of Fakro, as quoted by the Sadeczanin.info website, said: “A rocket hit our factory in Ukraine. The plant is on fire.

“The news reached us at five in the morning,” he added. “It is already known that 2,000 roof windows burned in the warehouse. A production hall also burned down.”

Florek also said that no factory workers had been harmed in the attack.

Caritas Polska, the largest charity organisation in Poland, also reported that its Caritas-SPES Ukraine warehouse had been hit and had burned down.

Caritas said that 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid gifts, including power generators and parcels for Ukraine from Poland were destroyed in the fire and that the charity was launching a new collection for those in need.

Russian forces launched 18 drones in the attack and 15 were shot down, including seven that were directly over the Lviv region, regional governor Maxim Kozitsky said on the Telegram messaging app.