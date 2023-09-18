Poland calls for more sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Poland has presented in Brussels a proposal for a 12th package of sanctions which are to be imposed by the European Union on Russia and called for more sanctions against Belarus, PAP has been told by a high-ranking EU source.

The proposal includes both sectoral and individual restrictions, the source said.

According to the proposal obtained by PAP, the new package of sanctions envisages the introduction of further import restrictions, including a ban on imports of diamonds from Russia, and new limitations on the sector of services, including a ban on information and communication technology services for Russian companies.

Poland has also suggested that it is necessary to impose further restrictions on the energy sector, including a ban on imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia.

Poland has demanded a ban on diamond imports from Russia since February 2022. In 2021, export of diamonds from Russia totalled USD 4.51 billion or nearly one percent of Russia’s total sales abroad.

In its proposal, Poland also called for new individual sanctions which are to hit key Russian armaments companies, media groups spreading the Kremlin’s disinformation regarding the war against Ukraine, and oligarchs for their participation in the war.

Also on Monday, Poland appealed for more EU restrictions against Belarus to ensure that sanctions imposed on Russia cannot be circumvented through Belarus, the source said.

In Poland’s opinion, the package of ‘mini sanctions’ imposed by the EU on Belarus in July 2023 does not offer full protection against the circumventing of the sanctions by Russia.

In this situation, according to Poland, it is necessary to approve a new package of sanctions against Belarus in order to eliminate the existing gap, owing to which Belarus can help Moscow bypass the sanctions.