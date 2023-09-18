Ruling party 6 pps ahead of rival in latest election poll

In the CBOS poll 29 percent of respondents would vote for PiS, which compares to 33.2 percent in the IBRIS survey.

Poland’s United Right coalition, led by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, continues to lead in latest IBRiS poll and would take 32.6 percent of the vote, six percentage points (pps) above its main rival, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO).

In the most recent IBRiS poll for the Polsat news channel, the United Right gained 0.2 percentage points compared to the August poll.

Second place was taken by KO, the main opposition party, with 26.6 percent, a sizeable drop from 30.6 percent a month ago.

The centre-right Third Way, which comprises Poland 2050 and the Polish Peoples’ Party, placed third with 10.6 percent support (9 percent in August).

The New Left saw an increase in its ratings with 9.9 percent of voters stating they would now vote for the coalition of left parties (previously 7.7 percent).

The hard-right Confederation recorded a drop in support on 9.5 percent, down from 11.8 percent in August.

Of the respondents, 9.2 percent were as yet undecided which party they would vote for.

According to the poll the turnout stands at 58.6 percent.

Respondents were also asked about who will form a government after the elections on October 15.

More than a third of respondents (35.6 percent) believe that the United Right coalition will remain in power, and 27.6 percent think that the opposition parties will form the new cabinet.

The IBRiS survey was conducted on September 15-17 using the CATI method on a group of 1,000 adult Polish citizens residing throughout the country.