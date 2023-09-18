Iconic factory that introduced legendary Syrena and Polonez cars to become a car-less ‘city of the future’

Developer Okam says it has a 25-year project that aims to turn the FSO (Fabryka Samochodów Osobowych/ Factory of Passenger Cars) into a fifteen-minute city where many places can be reached on foot.

An iconic factory that introduced the legendary Syrena and Polonez cars onto Poland’s roads is to be turned into a ‘city of the future’ without cars.

Formerly, the “mini-city” project is a continuation of work that the town hall started in 2017 which was supported by the authorities of the Praga-Północ district.

Visualisations for the project show 62 hectares with residential areas, service and office buildings, schools and markets.

Michał Olszewski, vice-president of Warsaw: “In 2017, as a city, we started the process of preparing a masterplan for the areas of the Żerań plant.

“We covered the entire area from Rondo Starzyńskiego to the S8 route. We set ourselves the goal of making it a better city.

“It will create a new social fabric and it will be green.”

In addition, there will be apartments for 17,000-19,000 residents, and jobs for 13,000 people.

In addition, there will be apartments for 17,000-19,000 residents, and jobs for 13,000 people.

It will also include 20 hectares of greenery, half of which will be a park.

Aire Koren, founder, and head of Okam said: “The development project for this area, which we prepared in cooperation with the city, is a masterpiece because we present the city of the future.

“The first time I came to the city hall with this idea, they didn’t believe me.”

He added that this project is unique on a global scale.

The absence of cars and the introduction of bicycle and pedestrian paths will also reduce the carbon footprint.

Promoting its green credentials, the investor said: “Modern solutions will allow for a 100 percent reduction in the demand for thermal energy from the network needed for water heating and air conditioning in the summer months, as well as a 34 percent lower demand for thermal energy from the network in the winter.”

The FSO was first established after World War II and produced over 4 million cars including the legendary Polish motors such as the Warszawa, Syrena and Polonez

The FSO was first established after World War II and produced over 4 million cars including the legendary Polish motors such as the Warszawa, Syrena and Polonez.

Half of the factory’s output was exported mainly to Europe but also to China, Egypt, Colombia, and Iraq.

The new investment for the future city plans to include a central park covering 10 hectares to be used as point of reference to its past, with the possibility of a motoring museum.

Although currently there are no building permits, the first stages of the plan are expected to start in 2025.