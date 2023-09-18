August’s core inflation rate down to 10.0 pct reports central bank

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 10.0 percent year on year in August and was down from July’s 10.6 percent, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Monday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 8.9 percent year on year in August, down from the level of 9.6 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 12.7 percent year on year in August, down from 13.7 percent in July.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 11.0 percent year on year in August, down from 12.0 percent in the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) rose by 10.1 percent year on year and were unchanged month on month in August.