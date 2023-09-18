Visa scandal is something ‘made up’ by opposition says dep minister

"The Prosecutor's Office points to just over 200 irregular incidents – so what is it with this 'affair'?" Jablonski asked.

Poland’s deputy foreign minister has accused Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition grouping, of trying to create a scandal “out of nothing,” in reference to allegations that Polish consulates took bribes in return for issuing visas.

One deputy foreign minister has been sacked and a number of people arrested in relation to the cash-for-visa story which, according leading newspapers and opposition politicians, could involve tens of thousands of visas.

But speaking to Polish Radio 24 Pawel Jablonski sought to downplay the extent of the scandal.

“On the one hand we hear the voices of opposition politicians who speak about several thousand visas, about great irregularities, but on the other hand if we take a look at data from the Border Guard and figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these numbers are not that high,” he said.

“The Prosecutor’s Office points to just over 200 irregular incidents – so what is it with this ‘affair’?” he asked.

“Poland issued 46 work visas last year – not 46,000, but 46,” Jablonski added. “And, in total (including all visas – PAP), no more than just over a 1,000 of these visas were issued, which means, on average, a dozen or so a week – this is the true scale.

“The (Civic – PAP) Platform has thought up a scandal and is trying to create something out of nothing.

“A lie, lie and, for the third time, a lie,” he said. “It’s manipulation, an attempt to win the elections…” he said.

The Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper wrote last week that Poland’s Foreign Ministry might have allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants to come to Europe.

Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk, who had been responsible for consular and visa matters at the ministry, was dismissed in late August and was reported in September to have attempted suicide.