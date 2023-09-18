PM congratulates men’s volleyball team on Euro championship win

The Polish prime minister has called Poland’s men’s volleyball team the country’s best ambassadors after they won the 2023 European Volleyball Championship in Italy on Saturday.

Mateusz Morawiecki met the team on Monday, telling them: “Polish volleyball is something absolutely exceptional.

“As Hubert Wagner, the legend of our men’s volleyball, used to say, only gold counts,” Morawiecki told the team. “I appreciate all achievements.”

“You are simply the best ambassadors of the Polish cause, of Polishness,” he said. “I wanted to thank you very sincerely for that because your character is visible to all. The way your work together is also wonderful and perceived by everybody.”

He added that the team was not only the best in Europe but the best in the world and showed “character, a will to fight, determination and cooperation.”

Team member Bartosz Kurek handed the prime minister the team’s gold medal, telling him this year had been a record season for Poland as they had won two golds.

The Polish team beat defending champions Italy 3:0 in Rome on Saturday. It was the country’s second men’s European Championship title, having also won the event in 2009.