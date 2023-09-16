Ban on all Russian registered cars entering Poland announced

Mariusz Kaminski said that no Russian cars will enter Poland.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Russian registered passenger cars will be banned from entering Poland from midnight on Saturday, the interior minister has announced.

The ban will place further restrictions on Russians trying to get into Poland. Last year Russian tourists were prohibited from entering Poland and the three Baltic states in a ban introduced in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Due to the publication on September 8 of European Commission guidelines regarding a ban on the entry into the EU of cars registered in Russia, this ban on the Polish border will apply from tomorrow and will enter into force today at midnight,” Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference on the Belarusian border on Saturday.

He explained that this means that no passenger car registered in Russia will be able to enter the territory of the Polish state. “Russian trucks were already covered by this ban. Now we are closing this matter. No Russian cars will enter Poland,” he said.

The ban will apply to all cars, “both those used commercially and also private cars, regardless of whether the owner of the car is a citizen of Russia or a citizen of another country.”

“The rule is – a car registered in Russia has no right to enter Poland,” Kaminski said.

“This is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the brutal war in Ukraine. Due to the fact that the Russian state today constitutes a threat to international security,” added the interior minister.