Police discover body of a third newborn in Kaszuby murder case

The house where the bodies of three new-born children were discovered

Adam Warżawa/PAP

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the discovery of the bodies of three new-born children in the basement of a house in the northern village of Czerniki.

PAP was also told that the woman’s 54-year-old father will also face charges.

Prosecutor Mariusz Duszynski from the District Prosecutor’s Office in Gdansk told PAP on Saturday that before 11 a.m. the police discovered the body of a third new-born child in the basement of the property which lies in the Kaszuby region.

“The bodies were taken to the Department of Forensic Medicine in Gdansk for autopsy examinations,” he said. “Since the morning, police officers have been on the site. Two people have been detained in this case – a man and his daughter. In addition to investigations on the scene, in parallel the prosecutor is interrogating a woman who was charged with murder. For now, we are not providing further information about this because the interrogation is ongoing.”