Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

More Polish people will be employed at the European Commission (EC) thanks to an agreement signed by Poland and the EC in response to Poland’s under-representation at the EC’s managerial post level.

“Poland’s Ambassador at the EU, Andrzej Sados, and Director-General for Human Resources and Security at the EC, Gertrud Ingestad, signed on Friday a joint programme designed to increase Poland’s presence in the EC staff,” the Permanent Representation to the European Union wrote on X on Friday.

“All countries attach extreme significance to their geographically-appropriate representation,” it said.

Poland has for a long time been trying to make the EC aware of the country’s under-representation in EU managerial posts, including the European Commission, the Gertrud Ingestad) and the European Parliament.

Other Central European countries, which joined the EU in 2004, have also been underrepresented in the EU.

In June, Poland’s population accounted for 8.2 percent of the EU’s total but the proportion of Poles holding EU managerial posts amounted to 4 percent. The situation did not look better in the European External Action Service where the percentage of Poles in managerial posts reached only 3.5 percent or ten posts out of 286 available, or in the European Parliament where it stood at 2.9 percent.