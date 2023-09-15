Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in southeastern Poland claims 25th life

Jaromir Slaczka said that all the people who had died were suffering from other medical conditions.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Another person infected with Legionnaires’ disease has died, the number of fatalities due to the bacteria now stands at 25, the state district sanitary inspector in the southern city of Rzeszow has announced.

Jaromir Slaczka said on Thursday that the 25th confirmed death was a male, but he did not provide the person’s age or the location of where the man had died.

Slaczka said that all the people who had died were suffering from other medical conditions. So far, twelve women and 13 men, between the ages of 53 and 98 have died.

The statement said that no new Legionella infections have been recorded over the last eight days. The Sanitary Inspectorate added that most of the patients who are still hospitalised have completed treatment for the Legionnaires disease, but remain in hospital care due to other illnesses.

Friday’s statement also announced that due to the ongoing epidemiological investigation, the number of infections has been corrected and “two cases have been excluded.” Therefore, the total number of bacterial infections is currently 164 cases, the most in Rzeszow – 112, and in the Rzeszow region – 38. The remaining cases concern patients from other regions.

The Sanitary and Epidemiological Station claims that the peak of the disease was on August 12-16, and the outbreak is over.