Israeli Foreign Ministry officials visit Polish nuns, express regret over attacks

Michael Reynolds/PAP/EPA

A delegation of the Israeli Foreign Ministry has visited a Polish Christian facility in Jerusalem to express regret over the recent attacks against Polish nuns.

The New Polish House, which is run by the Polish Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Elizabeth, was pelted with stones by Jewish ultranationalists on several occasions in July.

On Wednesday, a delegation of the Israeli Foreign Ministry visited the facility where they got acquainted with the effects of the recent attacks, Sister Roza Pacocha, the congregation’s mother superior, told PAP on Thursday adding that the visit had taken place thanks to charge d’affaires of the Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv, Agata Czaplinska.

According to the nun, the delegation “expressed solidarity and regret in the face of aggression against Polish nuns,” and declared that they would do everything in order either to prevent such behaviour or, at least, to limit it to a minimum.

“The safety of congregation members and pilgrims visiting the New Polish House is our common concern,” the Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv wrote on X, referring to the joint visit to the House paid by Polish and Israeli diplomats.

In July, shortly after one of the attacks against the House, Sister Roza, who had been working in Jerusalem for 27 years, told PAP that the situation of Christians in the city was very difficult.

“On the night of June 16, a man threw a large rock at the door of the House,” she said. “A similar incident occurred the next night, and several days later, a group of stone-throwing young Jews made the House their target.”

Anti-Christian incidents have been on the rise in Israel, especially in Jerusalem. Christian communities report being harassed and intimidated by aggressive Jewish ultranationalists.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned in July growing attacks against Christians in Israel, particularly in Jerusalem, calling them “a true disgrace.” The chief Sephardic rabbi of Jerusalem, Shlomo Amar, also condemned the harassment of Christians and said that “such behaviour is strictly forbidden.”