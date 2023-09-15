Ruling party continues to lead in latest election poll

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) was once again in the top position, with Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s party taking 33.3 percent of the vote, an increase of 0.2 pps on end of the August figure, the latest IBRiS survey for the Onet website found.

Second place is consistently taken by the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), which can count on 26.4 percent voter support, down 0.3 pps on end of August.

Third place in the IBRiS poll is taken by the New Left coalition with 11.1 percent support, up 1.5 pps compared to the survey from August 31.

The centre-right Third Way, a coalition of Poland 2050 and the Polish Peoples’ Party (PSL), came next with 10.2 percent of the vote (up 0.1 pp on end of August).

The party which would take the lowest number of seats in the Sejm would be the hard-right Confederation, dropping from third place and currently on 10.1 percent of the vote, showing a decrease of 1.3 pps compared to the end of August rating.

The expected turnout would be 58.8 percent.

The survey was conducted by the IBRiS on September 13, 2023 on a nationwide sample of 1,000 people using the CATI (standardised computer-assisted questionnaire interview) method.