Poles advance to finals in Men’s European Volleyball Championship

Domenico Cippitelli/PAP/EPA

The Polish men’s volleyball team defeated Slovenia 3-1 (23:25, 25:21, 25:20, 25:21) on Thursday in Rome, Italy, to advance to the finals of the 2023 Men’s European Volleyball Championship.

Poland, the runner up team in the previous two world championships, will now face the winner of the Italy-France match on Saturday, also in Rome.

The Polish team, now managed by Serbian coach Nikola Grbic, are looking to win their second European title after being crowned champions in 2009.