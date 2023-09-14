Over 100 tried to get to Germany via Poland on Wednesday, says Border Guard

Michalska specified that on Wednesday officers of two Border Guard units detained 101 Syrian citizens who crossed the Polish-Slovak border and were heading towards the border with Germany along with four couriers.

Artur Reszko/PAP

Wednesday saw a record number of more than 100 migrants who attempted to get to Germany through Poland via the Balkan route, Polish Border Guard has said.

“Just in one day, we detained over 100 foreigners who crossed the Polish-Slovak border,” Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska told PAP on Thursday.

She said the number of foreigners who are trying to illegally get to Germany through Poland via the route leading across the Balkan countries to Western Europe has recently increased. These people are being detained at the southern border of Poland with the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

According to the Border Guard data, more than 600 people have been detained this year on Poland’s borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic as compared to 122 in the same period last year.

Michalska also said that this year the number of people detained at the Polish-German border has grown. So far, over a thousand foreigners who tried to enter Germany illegally have been detained, which is about 200 more than throughout last year.

There is a noticeable increase in the number of foreigners who travel to the German border from Belarus through Lithuania, often via Latvia first. This year, officers detained 380 foreigners at the border with Lithuania, she added.