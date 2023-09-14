Duda says he will block any harmful actions by new government

"If the new government implements the obligations I have made towards citizens, I will support its actions, regardless of what kind of government it will be," Duda said.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has announced that if a new government works to the detriment of citizens, he will block such actions.

On October 15 Poles will elect a new parliament for the next four years.

In an interview with PAP, Duda was asked about the words of Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform, who said: “After the opposition wins the elections, the situation in the relationship between the future government and the president will change dramatically. I am convinced that we will persuade President Andrzej Duda to cooperate.”

Duda replied he “accepts such announcements with stoic calm.”

“If the new government implements the obligations I have made towards citizens, I will support its actions, regardless of what kind of government it will be,” he added.

But, he said, “if this is an action against citizens, to their detriment, I will block these actions and I will be consistent from the beginning to the end.”

Duda also said that he had won the presidential elections twice “because I go with my head held high, I make my commitments, I fulfil these commitments and I can absolutely promise my compatriots that I will continue to fulfil my commitments.