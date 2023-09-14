Poland approves minimum wage hike to PLN 4,242 from Jan.’24

As from July 1, 2024, the minimum wage will increase to PLN 4,300 (EUR 929).

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s cabinet approved a regulation on hiking the minimum wage to PLN 4,242 (EUR 917) and the minimum hourly rate to PLN 27.70 (EUR 4.9) as from January next year, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, announced on Thursday

As from July 1, 2024, the minimum wage will increase to PLN 4,300 (EUR 929), while the minimum hourly rate will edge up to PLN 28.10 (EUR 6).

In July, Poland estimated the annual cost for employers of hiking the minimum wage in 2024 at PLN 35.34 billion (EUR 7.64 bln), according to Family Minister Marlena Maląg.