Chopin releases world’s oldest aged vodka to celebrate 30th birthday – but it costs $3000

Named Chopin Vintage Vault, the potato-based vodka has been brought out from a vault deep inside the brand’s distillery in the village of Krzesk in eastern Poland.

Chopin Vodka Poland

Largely credited for revolutionising the world’s luxury vodka market, the Chopin brand has released a limited 30-year-old vintage to mark its 30th birthday.

Priced at a whopping USD 3,000 per bottle, only 1,000 of these will be released on the market.

Enclosed within a custom-made, hand-cut crystal decanter and an Alder wood, leather-lined chest sealed with Chopin’s insignia, everything about this vodka, say Chopin, has been designed to initiate conversationChopin Vodka Poland

Locked away in 1993 when Chopin first made their debut, the vintage is being billed as “the oldest premium vodka in the world”.

Featuring a bright, citrusy nose, Chopin Vintage Vault opens with sweet notes that warm the palate before developing to evoke subtle notes of fresh green apple, vanilla, grapefruit as well as hints of coriander and white pepper.

“A vodka this rare is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a dry martini,” advise Chopin.

Winning more awards than any other brand of vodka, the brand was created in the 1990s when Tadeusz Dorda bought a vodka distillery that had functioned since 1896.

Sourcing most ingredients from within a catchment area of 18 kilometres, it was Chopin that transformed and rehabilitated vodka’s reputation.

Hitherto largely seen as a product to mix with other drinks – or to simply get drunk on – it was Chopin that helped redefine wider attitudes.

It was also Chopin that pioneered the use of frosted glass bottles, a move that has since been widely copied by other vodka producers.

Marketed as a drink to be sipped and savoured, Chopin vodka has since earned a reputation for its clean taste and smooth, silky texture, something owing to its four-time distillation process.

Using artesian well water and taking advantage of their Podlasie location – and with it, its fertile, mineral rich soil – the brand is often seen as “best in class” thanks to its ingredient-forward approach.