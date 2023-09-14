Polish-Lithuanian unity vital for security says president

Lithuanian and Polish presidents, Gitanas Nauseda and Andrzej Duda

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, said on Thursday that political and military cooperation between his country and Lithuania was essential for regional security.

At a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, in the southern town of Krynica-Zdroj, Duda said that both countries had borders with Russia, Belarus and the strategically important Suwalki Gap and, as such, cooperation was key for security.

“That is why our cooperation and cooperation with partners from the North Atlantic Alliance… is so important today,” he said, adding that military as well as political collaboration were crucial.

Duda also said that he Nauseda would soon attend a session of the UN General Assembly in New York. “We will definitely talk about the upcoming Nato summit in Washington, for which we are already preparing for,” he said.

He added that the discussions would also concern Ukraine and its accession to Nato.