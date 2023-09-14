Kraków’s Christmas market takes TIkTok by storm THREE months ahead of time

With 14 weeks left before Christmas, social media users are already raving about the beauty of Kraków’s famous Xmas market.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

With Poland basking in unseasonally high temperatures, thoughts of Christmas may not be at the front of everyone’s mind.

But on social media, Kraków’s Christmas Market has started trending on TikTok, despite the big day still being three months away.

Named by TikTokers as the ‘most beautiful in Europe’, the city’s festive market is not due to open until November.

But a video posted on the platform in May by user Maddison Wood is now trending with nearly 300k likes.

Captioned ‘Its never too early to start planning christmas, only 30 mondays to go ✨🎅🏽🎄🤍 give me some christmassy city breaks for this year pls, krakow will be hard to beat’, the video shows scenes from her previous visit.

The post has now been flooded with comments.

One delighted user calling herself Loz said: “Spent 4 days between Xmas and new year here and it was unreal! Never a place I’d thought to go but defo one of my fave trips!”

Another posted: “The most beautiful christmas market in europe by far!”

Yet another called katycarr99 said simply: “omg need to go.”

Meanwhile, another video by TikToker @becky_bfit showing snowy scenery from last year’s market has resurfaced and has already received close to one million views.

User Caroline Lawless commented: “Omg!!😍I can’t wait for this xxx”

Another called Lea posted: “TAKE ME IMMEDIATELY.”

The Krakow Christmas Market is Poland’s largest.

Situated in the heart of Rynek Glowny, a square dating back to the 13th century, the market transforms into a focal point during Christmas time, with the square serving as a gathering spot for both tourists and locals alike.

Leading up to Christmas, merchants adorn the square with wooden stalls, offering an array of exquisite crystal decorations, seasonal treasures, and Polish delights such as Oscypak smoked cheese, perogies, and hot beverages crafted with vodka.

This year, the market opens on November 24 and runs until January 1, 2024.