Governing United Right coalition retains lead in opinion poll

The ruling United Right coalition would win an election, if it was held now, with 39 percent of the vote, according to a Social Changes opinion poll done for the wPolityce.pl website.

Second place would go to Civic Coalition, the main opposition grouping, with 32 percent while the far-right party Confederation would come third with 10 percent.

The Third Way, a coalition formed by Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL), would be endorsed by 9 percent of those polled, while 7 percent of those canvassed said they would vote for The Left.

Turnout would be about 68 percent.

The survey was carried out from September 8 to September 11 on a nationwide sample of 1,038 Poles.