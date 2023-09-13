Santos fired as coach of Poland’s national football team

The 68-year-old Portuguese coach took over the Polish team in January, replacing Czesłw Michniewicz. Under his leadership the Polish team played six matches, winning three.

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) has sacked Fernando Santos as the manager of the Polish national football team with immediate effect.

Santos’s sacking came just a few days after Poland were beaten 2-0 away by Albania; a defeat that has left their chances of qualifying for next year’s Euro 2024 Championships hanging by a thread.

“I would like to thank coach Santos for his work with our national team and I wish him good luck in his next sporting challenges,” said Cezary Kulesza, the PZPN president.

Kulesza added that “the selection of a new manager is now a priority for the board of the Polish Football Association, so we will soon announce when the presentation of the new coach will take place.”

The 68-year-old Portuguese coach took over the Polish team in January, replacing Czesław Michniewicz. Under his leadership the Polish team played six matches, winning three.

Poland are currently placed fourth out of five in their Euro 2024 qualifiers with six points from five games.