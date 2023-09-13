340 years ago Poland’s king saved Christian Europe from Islamic invasion

On September 12, 1683, a coalition of Christian forces led by Polish King Jan Sobieski defeated the Turkish-Ottoman army in a victory viewed by many historians as one of the most decisive battles in history.

This week sees the 340th anniversary of a pivotal moment in European and Polish history when the famed Hussars under the command of King Jan III Sobieski executed one of history’s most extraordinary cavalry charges and liberated the besieged city of Vienna from the clutches of the Ottoman Empire.

The victory is viewed by many historians as the turning point that thwarted the Ottoman advance into Christian Europe during the late 17th century.

Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore took to X.com (formerly known as Twitter) to encapsulate the significance of the event, writing, “Today 1683 the swashbuckling Jan Sobieski King of Poland [and Grand Duke] of Lithuania Lion of Lechistan led his winged hussars in history’s greatest charge.]Simon Sebag Montefiore

In the late 17th century, Europe was on the brink of a cataclysmic confrontation between the Christian and Ottoman worlds.

The Ottoman Empire, under the leadership of Grand Vizier Kara Mustafa, was besieging Vienna, with the intention of expanding its territorial control further into Europe.

The city, led by the Habsburg Emperor Leopold I, found itself surrounded and in dire need of assistance.

Vienna’s resistance was waning; nevertheless, just when the city’s defeat seemed inevitable, no more than a week away at most, an army arrived to save it.

That army was led by King Jan III Sobieski of Poland, a military genius and statesman of his era who was already known among the Ottomans as the Lion of Lechistan after his victory over them at Chocim ten years earlier.

Sobieski brought with him approximately 27,000 soldiers, most notably 3,000 hussars, Poland’s famed heavy cavalry, revered and feared on the battlefields of Europe. They joined the assembled forces of the Holy Roman Empire.

On September 12, 1683, as dawn broke over the Vienna skyline, the Christian army advanced towards the Ottoman lines.

The battle was fierce and unforgiving. The Ottomans had invested heavily in their siege, and the Christian coalition was determined to break through their lines.

The pivotal moment of the battle came when King Sobieski led a daring cavalry charge down the Kahlenberg hill.

Sobieski first sent one hussar troop on reconnaissance, which started a panic in the enemy ranks and, retreating, dragged most of the Turkish cavalry behind it directly under the fire of Polish cannons.

At that point, the Polish king took advantage of the disarray in the enemy’s ranks and led the main attack of the Polish-German forces.

The charge of the Polish Hussars is now etched in history as legend. The Ottomans were taken by surprise, and their lines began to crumble under the ferocity of the assault.

With the combined strength of the Christian forces and Sobieski’s brilliant strategy, the Ottoman siege was broken, and Vienna was saved.

The Polish king, due to the lateness of the hour, did not continue the pursuit and his troops occupied the enemy camp.

The relief of Vienna marked a turning point in European history. The Christian coalition, under Sobieski’s leadership, had halted the Ottoman advance into Europe, safeguarding the continent’s future from the threat of Ottoman expansion.

The Relief of Vienna had a profound impact. It marked the beginning of the decline of Ottoman influence in Europe and the resurgence of European culture and art.

Vienna, having narrowly escaped Ottoman rule, became a flourishing centre of art, music, and intellectual thought.

The era following the relief of the city witnessed the rise of the Habsburg dynasty as a major European power, further shaping the cultural and political landscape of the continent.

Poland’s international prestige soared as King Jan III Sobieski’s leadership and the Commonwealth’s crucial role in the relief of Vienna elevated the nation’s standing in Europe. However, the Vienna Victory was not properly exploited by the Poles.

Although the Emperor paid homage to John III Sobieski, Leopold I entered the city at the head of the troops, and to this day he is seen in Austria as the saviour of the capital.

Poland did not make any territorial gains as a result of the victory, the costly campaign drained Poland’s coffers and territorial disputes arose with neighbouring powers leading to the crises of the 18th century and the partitions.