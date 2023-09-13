US set to set up nuclear energy training centre in Poland

The US has decided to establish a nuclear energy training centre for Central and Eastern Europe in the capital city of Warsaw, the climate minister has announced.

Anna Moskwa in an interview with PAP said that the Clean Energy Training Center was expected to begin operations still this year, but noted Poland-US negotiations concerning the creation of the centre were still ongoing.

Moskwa added that the activities of the centre on the American side would be coordinated by the US Department of Energy, and by the Ministry of Climate and Environment on the Polish side.

She pointed out that the centre’s task would be to educate all necessary staff on nuclear projects regarding large and small nuclear reactors in Poland.

“The centre, in addition, will support post-graduate studies, and specialised training will also be provided to companies already operating on the market,” Moskwa said. “The centre will also conduct training for individuals and engineers, and offer classes related to project management.”

The construction of the first nuclear power plant in Poland is slated to begin in 2026, Moskwa said.