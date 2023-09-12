New grain transshipment record set in Gdynia says dep minister

In 2022, 4.7 million tonnes of grain were transhipped at the Port of Gdynia.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

In the first half of 2023, grain transshipment at the Port of Gdynia reached a record high level of 3.3 million tonnes, Poland’s deputy infrastructure minister announced on the X platform on Tuesday.

The Puls Biznesu business newspaper reported on Monday that 130 percent more grain was exported through terminals at the Port of Gdynia in the first half of 2023 than a year earlier.

Marek Gróbarczyk wrote this was “yet another record set by Polish ports.”

“It’s proof of just how well the ports are prepared for the transshipment of agri-products,” he pointed out.

In 2022, 4.7 million tonnes of grain were transhipped at the Port of Gdynia.