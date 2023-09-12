Race on to save lost kangaroo called Luluś after he was spotted hopping around a ‘wolf forest’

The three-year-old roo named Luluś was first seen at the weekend by mushroom pickers in the Puszcza Zielonka (Green Forest) near Poznań.

Michał Spaczysk

Foresters in Poznań have launched a search and rescue mission to find an escaped kangaroo spotted hopping through woodland that is home to wolves.

The three-year-old roo named Luluś was first seen at the weekend by mushroom pickers in the Puszcza Zielonka (Green Forest) near Poznań.

Luluś was then spotted by a woman out for a stroll who captured the animal on video as it hopped down a forest path.Leśny Zakład Doświadczalny w Murowanej Goślinie

He was spotted shortly afterwards by a woman out for a stroll who captured the animal on video as it hopped down a forest path.

Upon receiving the footage, the Forest Experimental Station was quick to respond by posting it on social media, saying: “We once had a jumping fox which we nicknamed kangaroo, now we have…a real kangaroo.

“This is not a joke so please send any further sightings so we can help find it.”

Having escaped from a local private breeder who described Luluś as ‘gentle but shy’ fears have grown that he may fall victim to a wolf family living in the forest.

First spotted in 2014, the pack consists of five wolves. Pictured, 4-month-old wolf cub Mojmira.Leśna Pomoc Foundation/Facebook

First spotted in 2014, the pack consists of five wolves.

Posting on Facebook, they said: “Hurray, Luluś is alive. He has already left the area and has recently been traveling around Bednar.”

Video footage taken from his car by Michał Spaczysk shows Luluś sitting by the side of a road.

Now, delighted staff from Poznań’s University of Life Sciences’ Forest Experimental Station have released new footage of Luluś spotted in the nearby village of Bednary.Michał Spaczysk

As the driver slows down, Luluś hops into the undergrowth where he then settles down to nibble grass.

The Forest Experimental Service said that although kangaroos are perceived as friendly creatures, they can be unpredictable in stressful situations.

They added: “This is an animal that is not in its natural habitat, is quite strong and can kick and scratch heavily when trying to catch it.

“If someone sees Luluś, they should immediately contact the Forest Experimental Station in Murowana Goślina.”