US okays sale of further elements of air defence system to Poland

Mariusz Błaszczak/X

The US State Department has agreed to sell further elements of its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) to Poland, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The value of the equipment is estimated at a maximum of USD 4 billion, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The sale package includes 93 of the system’s Engagement Operation Centres (EOC), 175 Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN) relays and other related equipment, DSCA said.

These are key elements of an integrated anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence system that Poland is developing a part of its Wisla medium-range air defence programme.

Reacting to the news Mariusz Blaszczak, Poland’s defence minister, wrote on X on Tuesday morning that the IBCS for the second phase of the Wisla programme is “a key element of building the anti-aircraft and anti-missile defences.”

“We will soon start price negotiations,” Blaszczak added.

Poland has already bought Patriot missiles and launchers as part of the programme.

Last week the Polish Defence Ministry concluded contracts for a range of equipment including radars, Patriot launch systems and PAC-3 missiles.