Climate ministry introduces 12-pct household electricity price cut

Wojciech Pacewicz/PAP

Electricity retailers in Poland will be able to reduce household energy bills by 12 percent retroactively from the start of 2023 under a regulation published on Monday by the Ministry of Climate and Environment .

The amendment to the regulation governing tariff calculations and payment for power supply provides for the maximum reduction to amount to PLN 125 (EUR 26.90).

If end-users satisfy one of the conditions specified in the regulation, the reduction is to take effect “without undue delay” and no later than by the last electricity bill in 2023.

The regulation is a follow-up to a previous government support scheme. In late 2022, Poland’s parliament passed caps on electricity bills in response to soaring electricity prices following the war in Ukraine and increased global demand for energy commodities as economic activity picked up after the slump caused by the coronavirus crisis.