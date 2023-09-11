Gdańsk restaurant design wins top international award for being an ‘ecological work of art’

“The Solarlux Cabin House” restaurant was awarded in the "Private Homes" category at the International Architecture Awards 2023.

A restaurant design near Gdańsk has been awarded at a prestigious architectural competition for being what judges described an ‘ecological work of art.’

“The Solarlux Cabin House” restaurant designed by Polish architect Piotr Kuczia was awarded in the “Private Homes” category at the International Architecture Awards 2023.

Supported on stilts which give the impression of it floating on air, the unique design consists of a gable roof, a simple yet stylish interior, and a glass winter garden with a view of the sea which lets sunlight into the interior.

During colder periods, the winter garden acts as a large air collector which generated by solar radiation is used for heating.

Impressing the judges not only with its simple shape and location, but also with its ecological solutions, an International Architecture Awards spokesperson said : “The design of the beach restaurant in Poland is an ecological work of art.”

The Awards aim to honor the best and significant newly constructed buildings and projects from around the world in the field of architecture, urban planning, and landscape design.

The competition has been running since 2004, organized by the Museum of Architecture and Design in Chicago and the European Center for Architecture, Art Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press.

Delighted Kuczia said: “Valuable architecture means getting rid of the unnecessary and reducing it to the essence in response to the existing conditions.

“I usually arrive at my concepts intuitively at the beginning, without long processes of rational reflection, although of course based on many years of experience and knowledge acquired over the years.

“This was also the case – after receiving this task, a vision of such a simple, archetypal shape with a very steep roof quickly appeared in my mind.”

He added that the high roof is a response to the building’s Winter Garden, saying “the heated air will rise there and escape through the opening skylights, ensuring a bearable microclimate inside.”

A winner of many international awards, including the International Design Award, Green Good Design (USA) and many others, he is also an educator and expert in the field of green building with over 20 years of experience.