Government doesn’t care about small entrepreneurs says Tusk

Paweł Topolski/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform, has claimed the current Law and Justice government has “turned its back” on small Polish entrepreneurs.

At a meeting with entrepreneurs in Gliwice, southern Poland, on Monday, Tusk said that the “feeling of insecurity” is currently the biggest problem of micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed people.

“When I travel around Poland, I hear from shop owners and small wholesalers who tell me that these may be their last months,” he said.

In Tusk’s opinion, this is due to “unequal competition” between small Polish enterprises and large international corporations and Chinese supermarkets.

“The state has turned its back on small Polish entrepreneurs,” he said.

Tusk also said that, after the elections, his party’s goals would be to restore the lump-sum health insurance contribution, introduce the possibility of taking paid sick leave for self-employed people and increase the tax-free allowance to PLN 60,000 (EUR 13,000).

“For me, this is a ‘to be or not to be’ obligation,” he said.

On October 15 Poles will elect a new parliament for the next four years.