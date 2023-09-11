Polish GDP growth to slow to 0.5 pct this year says European Comssission

Poland’s economy is predicted to grow by 0.5 percent in 2023 and by 2.7 percent in 2024, while headline inflation could hit 11.4 percent this year before easing to 6.1 percent next year, according to summer forecasts from the European Commission (EC).

The new GDP growth forecast comes slightly below the EC’s May expectation of 0.7 percent for this year, while the forecast of 2.7 percent for 2024 remained the same. In the case of inflation, the 2023 forecast was reduced from 11.7 percent and the 2024 forecast was hiked to 6.1 percent from 6.0 percent expected in May.