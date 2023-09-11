Governing party tops latest opinion poll

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) remains Poland’s most popular party, getting 33.2 percent support in the latest opinion poll ahead of the general election on October 15.

The IBRiS survey also found that 26 percent of the respondents planned to vote for the centrist Civic Coalition, the main opposition grouping.

But perhaps the most notable feature of the poll was a slump in support for the far right Confederation party. It dropped three percent to 9.4 percent and now trails the Third Way (10.3 pct) and The Left (10.1 pct).

The survey also noted a considerable increase in the voter turnout numbers which rose from the level of 51 percent two weeks ago to the current level of 57.1 percent.

The IBRiS survey for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita and radio station RMF FM was conducted on September 8–9 on a representative group of 1,100 Poles.